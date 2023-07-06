A trainee inspector from the Cape of Good Hope SPCA proved that not all heroes wear capes when he climbed a 25-metre-tall tree barefoot to save a helpless kitten. Lindo Mbele put his life at risk as he rescued little Fluffy from the huge pine tree at a residence in Belgravia on Monday.

The “mission impossible” came after the Rajie family called for help to bring down the katjie which has been stuck in the tree since Sunday night. SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said Lindo went above and beyond the call of duty. “When our trainee inspector arrived, the pitiful meowing he could hear drove him to action. Surveying the tree, and estimating the branch placement on the way to the top, he felt confident he would be able to climb it,” she explained.

MISSION MADE POSSIBLE: Belgravia tree Using his backpack as a temporary carrier, like Spider-Man, Lindo climbed the tree barefoot, demonstrating his superhero skills. “It took me about 25 minutes to reach the kitten. I climbed down slowly because I needed to keep checking on him,” Lindo added. “I was in the tree for over an hour but it was worth it when I was able to give her back to the family who loved him.”