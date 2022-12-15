Athlone police are investigating a vicious attack on a motorist in Gatesville, whose car was smashed by spiteful skelms. A video of the incident on Tuesday afternoon has gone viral on chat groups after being shared on TikTok by a bystander.

In the footage, a white VW Polo is seen parked near Hazel Road with all the windows smashed as the man capturing the incident explains: “Guys look at what has happened in Gatesville. Now this is a very surprising experience. “The situation unfolded when six guys wanted to hijack the gentleman and they couldn’t, he actually fought them off. “Look what they did. They destroyed his car.

“So the moment he ran away they decided to smash his car. So please be vigilant.” Acting police station commander lieutenant-colonel Louis Solomons confirms the case and says the brazen attack happened in broad daylight. “It happened at about 5pm where the vehicle owner had come from one of the shops and walked back to his car,” Solomons adds.

UNNECESSARY: The white VW Polo that was smashed in Gatesville. “He was approached by six men who robbed him of his cellphone and wallet and they wanted to get inside his car, but it is not clear if they wanted to hijack him. “The victim locked the car and ran away fast to go and get help from the police, and that is when they smashed his car out of spite. “A case of robbery and malicious damage to property has been opened. The victim did not have injuries.”

Gatesville Neighbourhood Watch chairperson Fowzia Veerasamy says the attack has shocked residents and business owners. CONCERN: Fowzia Veerasamy “We have never seen such a vicious attack in the CBD. “There are lots of elements coming into the area and given Gatesville a bad name.