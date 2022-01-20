Police are hunting for four skelms who broke into the yard of a Paarden Eiland business and stole two bathtubs to the value of R17 000 on Sunday.

A video sent to the Daily Voice shows four men, wearing work overalls, reversing a white Chevrolet bakkie towards the bathtubs before they get out, load the tubs and drive off.

Paul van Wyk, one of the owners of On Tap, said: “At about 7.10am, the guys managed to break the lock on the sliding gate at the back and they came into the yard to take the bathtubs made of a resin proxy.

“Nothing else was taken and there was no other damage done but we are appealing to the public to provide any information of the incident.”

In the video, the four men struggle to pick up the heavy white bathtubs but still manage to put both items into the bakkie before driving away.

Paul says there are no security guards posted at the gate.

“We only saw the video on Monday morning when we checked the cameras because we noticed vandalism like a broken light and missing cables.

“We had no idea the bathtubs were taken until we saw it on the cameras and we do not recognise the guys on the camera so we are not sure if they got a tip-off or if they have been watching the store over time.”

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the robbery took place and a case of business robbery has been opened at Maitland police.

“A business on Marine Drive in Paarden Island was broken into and two bathtubs were stolen.

“No arrests were made, while the investigations continue.”

