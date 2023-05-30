A Somali shopkeeper accused of shooting and killing a Parkwood teen has been sent to prison after making his first appearance at the Wynberg Magistrates Court on Monday. Tempers flared in the public gallery as the hartseer family of Shelton Williams, 15, and Parkwood residents gathered to get a glimpse of the bhai accused of murdering the teen and injuring another, allegedly after an argument over a lighter.

The shooting in Heath Road last Thursday night saw Public Order Police called in as cops arrested the 37-year-old Somalian and searched for the alleged murder weapon. KILLED: Shelton Williams, 15. Picture supplied On Monday, Parkwood residents protested outside court as they called for justice for the Grade 8 pupil from Fairmount High. Wearing a long black jacket, the shopkeeper appeared confused as he stood before Magistrate Goolam Bawa.

Angry mense voiced their disgust when his defence lawyer told the court he could not understand English and required an interpreter. “Hy praat [email protected] man,” an aunty was heard shouting. As the shopkeeper turned to the public gallery, kwaad onlookers were heard calling him a n**i and said they would “make him vrek” if he was released.

PROTEST: Mense outside hof. Picture: Mahira Duval Addressing the court, the State prosecutor told Magistrate Bawa that the suspect is facing charges of murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. He explained that cops found the gun hidden in the ceiling of the winkel and the investigation revealed that it had been reported stolen in another province. The defence attorney confirmed that the shopkeeper would be applying for bail.

Magistrate Bawa postponed the case to June 1 for the appointment of an interpreter, but has warned Parkwood mense to behave next time when in court. “Lots of people are upset and understandably so but shouting and going on does not do you, the accused or me any favours,” he said. “I want you to think about your behaviour before coming back to the court or I will empty the public gallery at the next appearance.”

Speaking outside court, Shelton’s mom Temwon-Lee, 34, cried and said she believes her son was killed by someone who was envious of him. SAD: Mom Temwon-Lee, 34. “My child was still young. He was playful but never was he onbeskof. I believe that my child did not do anything so wrong that it would justify him being shot like that. “I don’t think that this was about a lighter, I think it was about more than that,” she claimed.