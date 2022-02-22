The family of an elderly cancer warrior gave him a surprise on Sunday when they gathered at his home to have their hair cut in solidarity.

The 30 relatives each got a haircut out of love for their oupa, Andrew Hoskin, 72.

The Mitchells Plain man, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in October 2020, was informed by doctors last month that he only has six months to live.

His grandson Aldeano Hoskin told the Daily Voice that the family knew Andrew was getting a haircut on Sunday, so they joined him.

“We planned to surprise my grandpa. Some shaved their heads bald, chopped off their ponytails, shaved the lower back part of their heads and the sides and we all stood in solidarity with my grandpa.”

UNITY: Andrew Hoskin and his beloved family

He says half of the family couldn’t make it because of sickness and other commitments.

“He was in hospital for over a week and then the doctors called and said that the cancer had spread, it affected his organs. They said there’s nothing they can do for him and he only has six months to live,” a hartseer Aldeano said.

“When we cut our hair, we knew it made him really happy.”

An emotional Oupa Andrew said he is comforted by the presence of his children and grandchildren.

BRAVE: Andrew, 72

“I feel happy that my children are with me in this situation and it made me feel good and that I’m cared for by them.”

His 75-year-old wife Gwen Hoskin says she is sad to be losing her husband: “It’s a sad reality but I accept it, there is nothing I can do.”

The Hoskin family home was overcome with emotion as the family sacrificed their crowning glories and Aldeano adds: “My hair is everything to me but I’ll shave it over and over to honour you, Pa.”

