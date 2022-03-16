Cape Flats crime fighter Roegshanda Pascoe was honoured with the International Women of Courage Award by the United States of America.

The 47-year-old from Manenberg, who has been fighting for better services for victims of crime across the Cape Flats, received her award at a larney gala hosted by the US Consulate in Bishopscourt on Monday.

Fondly known as Shanda, the fearless auntie was thrust into the spotlight when she took the stand against an alleged gang boss at the Western Cape High Court several years ago.

A day before she testified, gunmen opened fire on her children at home and the family are still in hiding.

The award is part of a programme run by the US Secretary of State and recognises women from around the globe who have demonstrated exceptional courage and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, gender equality and women’s empowerment, often at great personal risk and sacrifice.

Shanda was honoured for her courage and leadership by Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and First Lady, Dr Jill Biden.

COURAGEOUS: Roegshanda Pascoe receives award at the US Consulate, Bishopscourt. Picture supplied

She says last year, representatives from the US Consulate visited her at home and told her she was being nominated.

“In December they told me I am among the 12 finalists but I didn’t think I would win because there were lawyers from India, a prosecutor from Brazil and all these women with big qualifications doing really good work and I am just a crime fighter from the Cape Flats.”

At the live-streamed ceremony on Monday night, Shanda says she was nervous when Dr Biden announced her win.

“My maag en my derms started to draai. I could not believe my name was coming out of the First Lady’s mouth.”

Biden said the stories of the finalists should be shared to inspire children across the globe.

“Despite tremendous threats to her own and her family’s safety, Shanda has persisted in her work to shape a safer, more prosperous future for her community,” she said.

“You heard about her sacrifices in the video and many of you are here because you recognise her commitment to her community and to get justice for victims.

“The perpetrators of violence wish that Shanda would give up.

“They hope Shanda will stop her protests and vigils. They want her to stay at home and stay out of the way.

“But Shanda refuses to shut up. She refuses to tolerate gang and gender-based violence, and we salute and want to highlight and support her efforts.”

Shanda will embark on an exchange programme to the US later this year where she will meet with other activists.

“My biggest dream is to one day take our youth to America.

“Right now we see our children associating America with the Americans gang. Their frame of reference is shaped by the notion of the vlag and we need to change that perception that America has nothing to do with the ‘Americans’ you see running around here.

She adds: “As a young girl in Manenberg I remember being forced to go buy liquor for my mother at 11pm because she was an alcoholic.

“Now it’s far worse, children are being sent to buy tik. My message to any child is don’t give up, there is a way out.”

