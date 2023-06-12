It’s been 14 days since little Lamar Solomons went for his life-changing brain surgery, and his ecstatic mother says the five-year-old has been seizure-free since then. The Daily Voice reported on the Belhar boy’s journey since being diagnosed with a genetic disorder, tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) with epilepsy, last year.

His mother Candice explained that the disorder affects one in every 5 000 mense worldwide, and in her son’s case, caused him to have up to seven epileptic fits a day. On May 29, Lamar underwent a nearly six-hour operation to remove three tumours from his brain. “Lamar is doing everything he used to do before the operation,” Candice said.

“He is back to his normal self, playing and laughing, the only difference is, he hasn’t gotten a seizure, praise God!” She added that many people have also reached out to her since the article in the Daily Voice. “We are so thankful for the help that we have received. Since the article there have been notifications on the Back-A-Buddy account, and Theo Gopie from Theo Gopie Enterprises also asked his employees to get in touch with me.”