Rescue workers have retrieved the second body of a construction worker who drowned after falling into a sewage pipe in Mitchells Plain. The tragic accident on Tuesday resulted in the death of two men who work for CSV Construction as well as the hospitalisation of one of their colleagues.

On Tuesday morning a large crowd gathered in Sea Otter Road in Rocklands after the two men fell down a manhole. At the time, witnesses said that a supervisor jumped in after them to save them, but nearly drowned himself and had to be rescued by locals and then hospitalised. Firefighters managed to retrieve one body on Tuesday but the search was later called off.

Fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says divers returned to the site yesterday morning where they recovered the second body. “Divers have retrieved the body of a second person who became trapped underground in Mitchells Plain,” Carelse says. “The City’s fire and rescue crews were back on the scene before 5am on Wednesday to resume operations, and the man’s body was retrieved just after 6am. He was declared deceased by medics at 06:20am.