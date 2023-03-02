The search for missing Mitchells Plain Town Centre manager Shireen Rasool continued on Wednesday as members of the Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit, SAPS, the K9 Unit and various community safety structures scoured the centre. Rasool mysteriously went missing on February 15, sparking fears of an abduction after she had apparently received threats weeks before her disappearance.

The mom of two from Strandfontein, according to family members, was last seen walking towards the taxi rank in Town Centre after dropping off her daughter at her older sister. The 47-year-old was supposed to attend her weekly managers’ meeting, but never arrived. A relative said Rasool had told family about threats she has been receiving but did not elaborate about the severity or where they came from.

On Wednesday, various community safety organisations, led by Veranique ‘Benji’ Williams, the founder of Faith and Hope Missing Persons Unit, along with SAPS and its dog unit, searched empty buildings and shops in the centre, including Rasool’s office. Benji said while they did not find her, they compiled plenty of information, but still needed to follow up on leads. MISSING: Shireen Rasool, 47. She urged mense with information about Rasool’s disappearance to come forward.

“There has to be someone who saw something, Town Centre is a very busy place especially at the taxi ranks. We will treat the information with confidentiality. Any information will help.” Rasool was last seen wearing a black skirt and denim and blue top. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that a missing person case was registered at Mitchells Plain SAPS.