A Cape Town laaitie and two other people were treated for injuries after being attacked by by a seal at Clifton 4th Beach. A video of the incident from Tuesday went viral yesterday with mense across the Cape Flats poking fun at its content, just weeks after a seal was found roaming on Jakes Gerwel Drive in Athlone, at least 15km away from the nearest beach.

In the recent video, which was shared on various social media platforms, a beachgoer captures the young pup playing lekker in the waves close to the shoreline. But suddenly, the pup moves to the right and, without provocation, starts to bite a young boy splashing in the water nearby. Two men are seen helping the screaming laaitie as he falls in the water and another man can be heard shouting: “Get out of the water!”

Mense started fleeing as the seal swims away, but a woman who is floating nearby doesn’t hear them or see the animal as it sneaks up from behind her and attacks. Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews confirms the incident, saying the boy, his father and the young woman were treated at the scene by City lifeguards. “It was surface-level injuries but I can confirm that the boy and his father along with a third person were treated by the lifeguards at the scene and were also given tetanus shots. This was an isolated incident and the seal did not return,” Andrews adds.

WARNS: Andrews. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) He says beachgoers must remember that they are in the natural habitat of seals and should always keep their distance from marine animals. “Residents and visitors are encouraged to treat all marine and coastal wildlife with respect and to remove their pets from areas where wildlife may be present. “In the interest of the safety of beach users, as well as the animals, I want to kindly request residents and visitors to keep a safe and respectful distance from these animals.”