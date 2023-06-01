Three children and two teachers from Vista Nova special needs school were injured after their school taxi overturned near the Cape Town CBD. It is believed that a minibus taxi lost control and crashed into the school taxi on the N2 elevated freeway outbound near the Good Hope Centre in the CBD.

Maxine Bezuidenhout, spokesperson for the City's Traffic Service, said the incident occurred On Wednesday afternoon. Byron La Hoe, spokesperson for the Western Cape Health Department said that all of the casualties were transported to medical facilities for treatment. “Three children sustained mild injuries and were transported to Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital, two children sustained mild injuries and transported to New Somerset Hospital.

“Two adult females were transported to Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital with minor injuries,” La Hoe said. David Maynier, Western Cape Education Minister, confirmed that his department is aware of the accident. “We are aware that a school minibus carrying learners from Vista Nova School was involved in a traffic collision today.