Videos of vicious fights that took place recently at two high schools have gone viral. In the first video taken at Cedar High in Mitchells Plain, two pupils surrounded by scores of classmates attack each other while a learner can be heard screaming that one of the fighters got stabbed on Thursday.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed they are aware of the video and that the school is investigating. She said the incident is not gang-related. “The fight is with regards to an ongoing disciplinary issue with one of the learners. The learner was confronted after allegations were raised regarding his behaviour towards another female learner. A fight broke out with other learners participating in the fight.”

Hammond said a boy was stabbed with a pencil: “The wound was superficial, and he received medical assistance at school.” Meanwhile in Heideveld, another fight was recorded by pupils at Heideveld High. In this video, a boy is beaten with a stuk hout after a fight breaks out.

WCED spokesperson Unathi Booi said the bots broke out following an argument after a soccer match. Booi confirmed that the learner who was assaulted but does not have serious injuries. Moerse fight: Heideveld High pupils rol mekaar. “The school will be meeting with the learners involved as well as their parents on Monday. Disciplinary action will take place thereafter.”