Mitchells Plain activists Joanie Fredericks and Venetia Orgil along with other women protested outside the Mitchells Plain Police Station on Wednesday, demanding the suspension of an employee who has been arrested on a charge of sexual assault. Joanie says the cleaner has been accused of raping Mitchells Plain women whom he allegedly lured to the station with promises of jobs.

She says they learnt about a case last week and were shocked to learn the man is still working at the station.“The accused rapist, who is working as a cleaner at the Mitchells Plain Police Station, has finally been caught out. “Three victims lured by him with the promise of jobs, fell into his trap and were viciously raped inside his office at the police station.” She says one woman laid a charge but the other two are too scared.

“His position of trust as an employee of the very place where victims of crimes go to get help makes his attacks the most disgusting. “We demand that the Mitchells Plain Police Station place the accused under immediate suspension until the courts have finalised any and all cases of rape against him. “He is from Lost City and could be late in his 40s or early 50s.”

The women collected over 100 signatures for their petition outside the cop shop. Joanie has also started a petition on Change.org. The petition was handed over to Captain Ian Williams of Mitchells Plain SAPS, who told the women the cleaner had been suspended.

A 34-year-old woman from Eastridge told the Daily Voice she nearly fell victim to the suspect when she went to the station to meet a detective in 2019. “I asked the accused if he can show me where this office is. He took me to a dark, quiet side of the station and asked me if I’m looking for work. “He said there were vacancies at the station and that I must bring my CV to his office.

“He then asked me if I had a berk. He was trying to bowl me but I said ‘nee, uncle is ‘n ou man’ and then I left.” WANTS SUSPENSION: Orgil Joanie says four more alleged victims have come forward since they outed the suspect on Facebook this week. NPA regional spokesman Eric Ntabazalila confirmed the man was arrested and released on bail.

“The accused appeared on 13 May 2022 at the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on a charge of sexual assault. “His case has been postponed until 24 June 2022 for further investigation. “Please note that we are not naming the accused as he has not pleaded to the sexual assault case.”