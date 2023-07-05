Tributes have been pouring in for former Scotland scrumhalf and Munster Rugby coach Greig Oliver, who tragically died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday. According to official reports, the freak accident occurred around 4.30pm and was caused when two tandem paragliders collided in mid air.

One reportedly landed safely and both the pilot and passenger were found unharmed. The pilot of the second tandem paraglider, who was treated for minor injuries, deployed a reserve parachute and is believed to have landed in the surf, while Oliver landed on the rocks off-shore. Former Scotland scrum half and Munster Rugby coach Greig Oliver tragically died in a paragliding accident in Sea Point on Monday afternoon. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA) NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said rescue swimmers and paramedics freed the Scotsman from the paragliding gear and applied CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation).

But despite extensive efforts, Oliver was declared dead by paramedics. “Condolences are conveyed to the family of the deceased man,” Lambinon added. World Rugby expressed its condolences in a statement, highlighting Oliver’s career.

"As a player, Greig competed in the inaugural Rugby World Cup in 1987 for Scotland before establishing a reputation as a talented coach of up-and-coming talent with Ireland A, Ireland U20 between 2011-14, and more recently with Munster. "He will be deeply missed by all who knew him," the statement stated. It is understood that Oliver was in Cape Town supporting his son Jack, who is a scrumhalf for Ireland's Under-20 team at the World U20 Championship currently underway innie Kaap.