A group of Salt River skollies are causing a stir as they film themselves robbing drug dealers across the Mother City.

In videos that have gone viral in chat groups, the gun-toting trio are seen with two groot pakkies of dagga shortly after robbing a mert in Woodstock last week.

Seemingly filmed by the driver, the mert is seen being held at gunpoint in the backseat as he is robbed by one of the skollies wearing a black mask.

“Sit die soema op jou status,” the skelm says.

In a second video, they film the two large bags of dagga they’ve just stolen and are heard saying: “Moenie vir ons vir ’n ma se p*** vat nie. Is dealers and thieves. Hosh skangaga!”.

According to a Daily Voice source, the group have now caught the attention of the police.

“It all started with a post on Instagram of someone warning people about these three laaities from Salt River who are robbing drug merts.

“So far the intel shows that they have been doing this across Cape Town and robbing them at gunpoint. They are a group of gangsters and are known as the Rich Kidz of Salt River.”

MISSION: Trio filmed robbing a drug dealer in their car

The source says the skollies are targeting “sturvy merts” who are not associated with gangs as they are soft targets.

“The way they do it is they contact the local mert in the areas like Claremont, Woodstock, Ottery and Milnerton. In these areas, you find coloured youngsters who are what we call ‘priddy boys’.

“They’re basically sturvy merts, not like the ones on the Cape Flats and they don’t mert for a gang. They mert for themselves so they sell dagga, Xanax and ecstasy to the rich laaities in these areas.

“They work on the dial-a-drug modus operandi, and when the merts arrive, these Rich Kidz jump them and steal what they have.”

The source adds that the skelms don’t even have real firearms.

VIRAL: The gun-toting robbers are causing a stir in Cape Town

“It’s not a real gun. The Flying Squad arrested one of these guys in Milnerton last week and it was a gas gun. The police cannot arrest them because no mert is going to report that he got robbed of his drugs. They are reselling the drugs they steal,” he says.

Justin Kumlehn, chairperson of the Cape Town Cluster Community Police Forum, says they are appalled by the videos.

“We would like to say that two wrongs do not make a right, furthermore as the CPF we are appalled by the actions of these youths and call on parents to rein their children in.”

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms that police are aware of the incidents but says no cases have been reported to be investigated.

“The community is urged to report incidents of criminal nature,” he says.

[email protected]