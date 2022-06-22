A Bangladeshi shopkeeper has been left traumatised after he was brutally beaten and nearly abducted by gun-toting skelms wearing police uniforms on Monday. Shocking video footage of the robbery at the New Opera Supermarket in Torrid Road, Surrey Estate, shows the skelms holding the staff and customers at gunpoint and looting the store.

The incident happened shortly before 9pm. Co-owner Abdul Hamied says they are now living in fear as the robbers tried to kidnap the shopkeeper who was pistol-whipped as he fought back. “There were six guys in a Toyota that robbed the shop. Some of them were in police uniform and we didn’t know what was going on,” he explains.

“They had guns and made us lie on the ground and they took all the cellphones, money and cigarettes. They even robbed a customer of his phone and money as he was on the floor.” Hamied says the men ransacked the till as those clothed in police uniform shut the gate and door, preventing anyone from entering the shop. “Then they wanted to take the guy behind the till. They tried to kidnap him but he fought back and they beat him with the gun over his head,” he says.

“We took him to Heideveld Emergency Centre but they said it was too full and only put a bandage on him. I am not sure what model Toyota they were driving but when we checked the number plates, we saw they used fake plates that belong to a taxi." Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirms the incident and says four skelms are being sought. “The suspects threatened the staff and occupants, assaulted the owner of the shop and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.

PISTOL-WHIPPED: Babbie “This office can confirm that no shots were fired at any stage. “The unknown suspects who fled the scene are yet to be arrested. “Manenberg police are investigating a case of business robbery".