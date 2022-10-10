A shocking video of a robbery in progress inside a bus has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was recorded on Friday morning, shows a man collecting valuable items from helpless passengers on the Golden Arrow bus.

The dief casually walks from seat to seat taking cellphones and money. It is suspected that the skelm was not working alone but the video only shows him. KYK HIER: A close-up shot of the robber The bus was travelling to Mitchells Plain from Melton Rose and the robbery happened while passing through Khayelitsha along Spine Road.

The minute-long clip starts with the suspect pulling up a buff over half of his face. He then turns to and approaches the visibly shaken commuters and robs them. Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer confirms the incident and says the video was initially sent to the police for investigation.

“Golden Arrow can confirm the incident, which took place on Spine Road in Khayelitsha on Friday morning,” she says. “We were very shocked to hear that the footage from one of our cameras had been placed on social media, as we had shared it with Saps in order to assist them in fulfilling their constitutional mandate to prevent and investigate crimes and to ensure that perpetrators are apprehended. “We are doing all that we can to assist Saps to catch these criminals, but we cannot play the role that the authorities must play.

“We are not equipped to catch, arrest and prosecute criminals. That is the government’s role and we are begging them to catch these brazen thugs.” GABS: Bronwen Dyke-Beyer Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirms that cops are investigating a case of armed robbery. “Report suggested that the complainant was a passenger on a Golden Arrow bus travelling from Melton Rose to Mitchells Plain on Friday,” he says.

“The bus stopped near an Engen garage when unknown armed males boarded the bus. “The man threatened the driver while the others robbed the passengers of the valuable,” Witbooi continues. “The suspects fled with cash they took from the driver. Lingelethu Saps are investigating a case of robbery with a firearm.”