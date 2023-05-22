Gatvol Elsies River residents are tackling alleged robbers after a horrific attack on a delivery man. The incident, captured on CCTV cameras at the corner of Jan van Riebeeck Drive and Epping Avenue, shows a gang of skelms striking the motorbike driver over the head with a brick.

Ward councillor, Franchesca Walker said that after the footage was shared she went to the scene, and along with residents and businesses, they made the area safer. “These smash and grabbers have been doing this for months. “In the incident of last week, they ambushed the driver, hit him with a brick and after he fell, they took his phone and the food or whatever he was delivering,” Walker explained.

She said the intersection, which borders Elswood High, is used by skelms who have broken down the school fence and hide in the thick bushes, waiting to pounce on unsuspecting motorists. “They cut huge holes in the fence and hide in the bushes. So on Friday I went to go fix the fence myself,” said Walker. DEFENSIVE: SAPS helping to fence up hotspots innie area. “I got cable ties and other items and then members of Beyers Security stopped and the Elsies River CID saw what we were doing and joined to help us and brought more wiring.

“Colonel Payi from Elsies River SAPS also came to assist because they are aware of the problems in this hotspot.” The following day, Walker and her team returned explaining they wanted to improve overall security. “We went back with the Parks Department and cut down all the trees and bushes to give them nowhere to hide.

“So many residents and groups joined, including the Women for Change and we made it a lekker community initiative. “Afterwards Excellent Meat Market served a lekker warm meal to everyone who helped and this will be an ongoing initiative.” Walker said that the skelms even attacked parents walking to work in the morning.