An alleged rapist from Elsies River saw his gat as residents caught him, then moered him in the streets after a 14-year-old girl was attacked. Mense living in the Clarke Estate blokke went bos when they got their hands on the suspect, who jumped down a 10m-high sewage shaft to try and avoid capture.

Videos on social media show kwaad residents pelting a SAPS Nyala with bricks as officers took the suspect away during the riot on Monday. Community leader Johannes Weilbacht says that the meisie was allegedly raped on a veldjie during the early hours of Monday. “He is a tikkop and the girl was walking with him and other guys as they came over the railway line from Bishop Lavis,” Weilbacht explains.

“He apparently raped her on the field but the others were not in agreement and left. The girl does not live in our block but she reported the matter.” As word spread about the rape in the Orange Grove flats, Weilbacht says mense marched to the suspect’s third-storey flat to moer him. “This guy jumped down a sewage shaft, which is down three stories and hid there. People looked in the house but could not find him. The police were also present,” he says.

COMMUNITY LEADER: Weilbacht. File photo “As everyone left his house, he climbed all the way back up and hid in the base of his mother’s bed. “The mense then returned and lifted the mattress and that is when they found him and everyone went bos,” Welbacht adds. “The community was very angry and everyone started beating him until he bled. Some guys came with knives, the aunties came with batons and sticks and others picked up stones and bricks.

“The police came to arrest him and residents turned on them.” Police could not confirm if the suspect has been charged, but spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said that two cases of malicious damage to property were registered following damage caused to SAPS vehicles. “Upon their arrival in 35th avenue, Clarke Estate, [officers] were confronted with a crowd of unruly community members, pelting the vehicles with stones. This action caused mayhem as vehicles had to turn around in a rush to escape damages and injuries,” he adds.