Hundreds of hartseer Mitchells Plain residents gathered in Beacon Valley this weekend to say their final farewells to slain teen Wakeel ‘Worsie’ Dreyer. Dressed in white T-shirts to honour the popular 18-year-old, residents arrived at his family home in Peugeot Street shortly after 7am on Saturday.

Tears flowed as his family opened his white coffin allowing mense to view his face and say goodbye, while matric learners from Beacon Hill High dressed in their matric jackets to show their support. Wakeel was laid to rest at Klip Road Cemetery. The teen was gunned down just a day before he received his matric results while standing at a huiswinkel in Palestrina Street.

Cops arrested Keanan Hendricks and Zane Adonis and the duo made their first appearance at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court last Monday on murder charges. The matter was postponed to March 8 for a bail application. And while the duo were sent to Pollsmoor Prison, angry parents protested and signed a petition saying skollies are targeting innocent boys seen walking in rival gangs’ turfs.

Videos of boys later surfaced on social media as they stripped to their underwear to prove that they did not have gang tjappies. Last Monday night, mense met at Imperial Primary to host a memorial for Wakeel, where parents could be seen passing around a petition calling for no bail to be granted. KILLED: Youngster Wakeel Dreyer, 18 A 41-year-old mother, who asked not to be named, said the community wanted justice for Wakeel: “It’s nearly two years since 13-year-old Tamir Mitchell was killed and it has been quiet ever since, and now this shooting.

“The parents are very scared to be named but we are all signing because we want justice for Wakeel.” Aunt Leonie Arendse said the family was thankful for the community support. “We are very thankful for everyone who came out to support us, even if it was just a hug it meant so much to us.