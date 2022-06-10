There was chaos in Fisantekraal near Kraaifontein on Thursday as residents torched rubble and pelted cops with stones in protest at the high fuel prices. The protests started just after 6am on Lichtenberg Road where members of the community barricaded the roads with burning tyres, preventing people from entering the area.

Resident Marcus Groenewald says they feel “left behind” and fear the sky-high petrol price will leave them in deeper poverty. Videos sent to the Daily Voice show the residents burning tyres and throwing stones at officials, with one clip showing people walking away from a cloud of black smoke. “The people here sukkel every day just to live and we get no help from the City or the government,” says Marcus.

“It is almost like we are forgotten and enough is enough because nobody deserves to live like this. “We already struggle to get to work every day and now they are talking about raising the prices of the taxis because of the petrol price. “It already costs some people over R150 a week and now it will be closer to R200, but we still earn the same money.”

He says the area also lacks basic services such as electricity and running water, while many are still waiting for homes. Ward 105 Councillor Ruan Beneke says the council is aware of these issues and is hard at work trying to find solutions. He appealed to residents to refrain from violent protest action. Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed SAPS were on the scene and calmed the situation down by noon. No arrests were made.