Three people were rescued from a winkel in Hout Bay after a generator was left running on Monday. The men are suspected to have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning.

It was confirmed by the City of Cape Town’s spokesperson for fire and rescue service, Jermaine Carelse, reports IOL. He said the Hout Bay fire crew received a call for assistance. “We got the call at 8.05am. Apparently, the generator was left on the whole night at a Bayview supermarket in Hout Bay.

“Two persons were unresponsive,” Carelse explained. “Crew members then forced open a door, located a third person. The fire and rescue services requested ambulances and paramedics. “All the victims are adult males,” he added. Carelse said two were in a serious condition while the third person was in a less serious position.

“The two patients were taken to Victoria Hospital. A fire safety inspector was requested,” he added. Last month, a Pakistani woman allegedly died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator during load shedding. The Citizen reported that neighbours found her and her family unconscious in their Joburg home. It is believed they fell asleep with the generator running in a locked garage.