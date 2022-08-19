Cape Town’s most wanted criminal appeared in court on Thursday with his supporters demanding that he be released. The Site C residents held placards and a poster with Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara’s face, stating “TR supports you, release Yanga”.

The Cape Town Magistrate’s Court heard that the 30-year-old, is being charged along with his co-accused Wandile Tofile and Manelisi Ngumla. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Bara and Tofile are charged for an incident in May last year. “Nyalara and Tofile were charged with 12 counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, a count of illegal possession of a firearm and a count of illegal possession of ammunition. The incident took place in the Y Section, Site B, Khayelitsha.

“The State alleges that the two went on a shooting spree, which left 12 people dead.” The duo also face four counts of attempted murder: “Nyalara and Tofile are also charged under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, as they were prominent members of a gang that engaged in a range of criminal activities which include extortion of informal businesses,” stated Ntabazalila. “They also eliminated competing gangs who are also engaging in extortion in the area.”

CALL: Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara’s supporters demand his release outside court. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete Meanwhile, Bara and Ngumla are charged for the 8 May massacre of six people in Taiwan, Site C. Ntabazalila said: “Lwandiso Singama survived the shooting, and the accused are charged with his attempted murder. They also face two counts of illegal possession of firearms and illegal possession of ammunition and dealing in drugs.” Senior State Advocate Mervyn Menigo requested a postponement, as forensic reports, fingerprint comparison, cellphone analysis, drug analysis and ballistic reports are still outstanding.