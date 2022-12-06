A white man has been moered after standing up for his black friend at a ‘racist’ Cape Town pub. Videos of Christopher Logan defending his bra have gone viral, in which he confronts the owner of the Hanks Olde Irish Pub in Bree Street, where it is alleged black mense must be accompanied by white people to enter. On Sunday, the EFF went to shut down the pub.

Thabiso Danca, 25, stated under oath that around 11pm last Thursday, Christopher went inside the pub while he finished his entjie outside. The affidavit states: “When I was done I also went inside, but was stopped by the bouncer. He asked me where I was going and I told him I was going inside and I asked him why he was asking me that question. “He said because I can’t go inside if I am not accompanied by a white person. When I asked what he meant, he said, ‘because black people steal and make trouble’.” In a five-minute video, Christopher tackles the owner about his discriminatory policy.

Hank’s Olde Irish / Love Thy Neighbour turning people of colour away if they aren’t “accompanied by a white person”??? Surprise, surprise another racist watering hole… @CapeTimesSA @mailandguardian pic.twitter.com/nvRhzlcgep — nathannnnn (@Natenoged) December 3, 2022 “It’s not a calm situation, maybe calm for you, because you don’t give a f**k because you think you have the right to tell whoever you want to come in, but you don’t. “You said on the phone: ‘I have the right to tell whoever to let in.’” He furiously explains to the ou recording that the owner didn’t have the right to discriminate.

“This is firstly a crime in South Africa. Do you know where you exist? You’re in South Africa, where we have deeply painful history of this sh*t. This sh*t will f****ng blow up,” Christopher shouts. Moments later, he is in a headlock and is then thrown to the ground by someone who says the pub is his business. “You’ll become Clicks overnight, you’ll have protesters on your f****ng door,” Chris shouts.

The owner answers: “We’ve been trading for eight years and we’ve never had an incident ever before. “I can speak for the barman. We’ve never had a race issue. It’s not my policy.” In a releaseon Monday, the pub stated: “We want to place on record that we are extremely concerned for the well-being and safety of the staff involved, therefore we will not be commenting any further while we conduct an internal disciplinary process about these allegations and the police conduct their criminal investigation into the case of assault opened against the individuals making accusations in the video.”

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala confirmed that two assault cases were registered at Cape Town Central SAPS. EFF provincial chair Unathi Ntame said a case will be laid with the Human Rights Commission while they also want the pub’s trading licence to be cancelled. “EFF Western Cape visited the pub to make sure that the racist pub does not operate until that racist has paid the ultimate price,” he added.