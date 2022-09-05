The City of Cape Town is offering a R100 000 reward for information after riots in Nyanga erupted on Friday with alleged hitmen hired to target police and law enforcement officers. Cops have arrested as many as seven suspects so far.

The protestors were apparently kwaad because the City impounded Toyota Avanza taxis, commonly known as Amaphelas, operating in Gugulethu, Nyanga and Philippi. On Friday, several buses, private vehicles and a Saps van were set alight while City cars were also vandalised and set alight. Commuters had to escape burning vehicles while motorists on the N2 were forced to make a U-turn and drive into oncoming traffic to avoid the optog.

Safety and security boss alderman JP Smith has called the protesters as “taxi terrorists”. “The vehicles being impounded are operating illegally, outside of taxi associations, without permits, with drivers who don’t have driver’s licences, let alone the licences required to operate public transport, and are unroadworthy or are not displaying vehicle plates or discs,” he says. “This is not a permit issue. It’s a safety issue.”

Smith says all officers have now become targets and a R100 000 reward is being offered for information. “The City is aware of allegations that those linked to the violence in the transport sector, have been collecting funds so as to contract the services of alleged ‘hitmen’ to target uniformed officers and enforcement services,” he adds. “It is with regret that such an apparent assassination was targeted on Friday night against two Saps officials at the intersections of Govan Mbeki and Swartklip roads.

“With immediate effect, the City of Cape Town is offering a reward up to R100 000 for any information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of any person involved in the attack against any Saps member or any City of Cape Town officer or employee, any City of Cape Town or related infrastructure, as linked to the unrest and violence in the Nyanga public transport sector.” He says information will be treated confidentially and people can call the public emergency communication centre on 021 480 7700. KWAAD BAAS: JP Smith Police spokesperson captain Frederick van Wyk says: “Tyres were burning at the corners of Govan Mbeki and Emms Drive and at the intersection of Link and Govan Mbeki, Browns Farm. A security hut at the Nyanga clinic was set alight.