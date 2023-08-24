Traffic along Epping Avenue came to a halt on Wednesday as a group of high school laaities rioted over a soccer tournament, shutting the road. Ward councillor Franchesca Walker says businesses near Elswood High School in Leonsdale reported the incident shortly after 8am.

Angry school children barricaded the road with wheelie bins and threw vullis in the street, forcing motorists to turn around. “Businesses near Elswood High School contacted me to say the children were protesting,” said Walker. “The exact issue was not clarified but they threw dirt in the streets and barricaded the area with wheelie bins.

“The cars were forced to turn around and delivery trucks could not access the businesses. “It was total chaos. I informed Law Enforcement and Metro police, who attended the scene and the crowd dispersed shortly before 10am.” When the Daily Voice arrived on the scene, the laaities Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Kerry Mauchline stated that the protest was over a soccer tournament.

“We are aware of protest action that took place outside Elswood High this morning [Wednesday],” Mauchline said. “The organisers of an external soccer tournament want to transport learners from school to the tournament, and the school requested that they provide the required documentation related to the event. “This includes full event details, parental permission/indemnity forms, details and paperwork for the vehicles transporting the learners to the event so that parents can be assured of safety, and details of adult supervision to look after children for the duration of the event, so that the school fulfils its duty to learners and their parents.”