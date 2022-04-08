Pump and run incidents at petrol stations have increased in South Africa as fuel prices keep climbing to historical highs.

Service stations have become targets for criminals who fill up their tanks and then drive off, prompting certain stations to ask for payment upfront.

In one video that has gone viral this week, a car is seen driving off as the petrol attendant pulls out the nozzle.

But the wakker attendant has a nasty surprise for the driver.

He quickly grabs a rock and throws it at the car, shattering the rear window.

At one service station in KZN, the note read: ‘Due to the high incidents of fraud and drive off, we will be requesting payment first before dispensing any fuel.’

A Glenwood service station said they had been robbed quite a few times.

“Recently, we had four people drive off with four full tanks of fuel,” an admin worker, who declined to be named, told IOL.

She said while the sign was specifically for cars that didn’t have number plates, it was at the discretion of the petrol attendants.

Notice at service station in KZN.

“So the modus operandi is that they would ask the attendants to top up their tanks, and then while the attendant was placing the nozzle back, they would speed off.

She said the incidents had been reported to the police.

“This was in the case where number plates could be traced, and we have managed to recover the money.”

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA said they have attended to quite a few cases of fuel theft.

He said they made two successful arrests this year after tracking CCTV footage, and those drivers were charged with theft of fuel.

He said South Africa should follow Europe and America, where you swipe your card first and then get your fuel.

