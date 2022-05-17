A white Stellenbosch University student who urinated on a black student’s laptop and books has been suspended. The first-year agricultural student is now set to lay charges against the suspect.

Mkuseli Kaduka, the father of the alleged victim, Babalo Ndwayana, 20, confirmed this to Weekend Argus. “My son has been inundated with calls and overwhelmed so he switched off his phone,” the distraught dad said. “He will lay charges of malicious damage to property at the Stellenbosch Police Station.”

On Monday, hundreds of students protested at the university over the alleged racist incident at the Huis Marais residence early on Sunday morning. Footage taken by the victim was widely shared on social media, sparking outrage and condemnation and calls to suspend the white student. The video shows a white male student urinating in the dorm room of Babalo.

It is said White kids at Stellenbosch University can just come pee in your room anytime because you're black pic.twitter.com/jZhddRjnKU — Xhosa is 🔥 🇿🇦™® (@TakaTina1) May 15, 2022 According to the South African Students Congress, the white student allegedly broke into Babalo's room. Babalo was asleep at the time and he had a heard noise in his room. When he woke up, he saw the white student peeing on his desk, books and laptop. "This hooligan not only urinated on a black student's textbooks but also damaged his laptop.

“We demand the university ensures justice prevails. “If not, ground forces of the EFFSC in Stellenbosch will find creative ways in its pursuit,” said national spokesperson, Xola Mehlomakulu. VUILGAT: Video taken at Stellies University dorm SU Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Learning and Teaching at Stellenbosch University Deresh Ramjugernath addressed the protesting students and said he was appalled by the incident.

The alleged perpetrator has been suspended pending a formal disciplinary hearing. In a statement released, the university condemned what it referred to as the “destructive”, “hurtful”, and “racist” incident. A further swift but detailed investigation will determine the final outcomes, SU said, with expulsion and/or criminal charges not excluded from the possible available options, based on the investigation’s findings.

Stellenbosch University students protesting after an alleged racist. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency SU vice-chancellor Professor Wim de Villiers said the university would not tolerate such behaviour. “We acted swiftly and decisively to uphold our commitment to a culture inclusivity. What happened at Huis Marais is not acceptable. “No student has the right to diminish another student’s human dignity or rights in this way.”

The white student was removed and is no longer residing at Huis Marais residence, reported Cape Argus. Student Affairs senior director, Dr Choice Makhetha, said: “The student affected is clearly still in shock after his very upsetting and painful ordeal. “He is still trying to process what happened and was offered counselling. He will be supported as and when required to ensure his academic progress is not affected by the incident.”