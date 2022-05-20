Hundreds of students marched at Stellenbosch University on Thursday, demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, who urinated on a black student’s dorm room desk. The demonstration followed yet another scandal to rock the campus when a first-year student was arrested for the rape of a fellow student on Wednesday.

A 19-year-old woman reported the incident, which took place at around 10.30pm in a student residence in Victoria Street, Stellenbosch, said police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk. The university confirmed that the student had been taken into custody and will be suspended from residence, pending an internal and criminal investigation, said Professor Hester Klopper, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Strategy, Global and Corporate Affairs. On Thursday more than 300 students gathered at the administration block and read a memorandum written in support of racism victim Babalo Ndwayana.

They say that on Monday, the day after the incident at he Huis Marais residence, they took their demands to the university management but subsequently learned that Du Toit was still enrolled and therefore decided to demonstrate their frustrations. DEMAND: 300 Stellenbosch students marched on Thursday. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane / African News Agency (ANA) Provincial Convenor for South African Students Congress, Sifiso Zungu, says: “On Monday we met with the management of the University and gave them until Thursday to respond to us about the expulsion, then we would come. “We have 15 demands but there are two main issues which we wish to highlight.

“One is the expulsion of that student and another is the establishment of a commission that will investigate racism at Stellenbosch University.” The memorandum of grievances also calls for the renaming of all student residences, including Huis Marais which must accept both males and females. “Initiation cultures for first years in residence must be stopped. Transformation of staff complement into one which reflects South Africa’s demographics,” reads the memorandum.

“And the student who is a victim of the racist act must be placed at a new residence which is suitable to his request.” SCANDAL: Du Toit urinating Rector and Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wim de Villiers, told the crowd that they are still investigating the alleged racism case. “I agree all discrimination must fall, racism, violation of rights, gender based violence and all forms of bigotry must fall, they must cease.