A pregnant woman from Phumlani Village has been left homeless after a fire broke out in the informal settlement. Ayanda Xaba, 34, says she is lucky to be alive after escaping the flames which destroyed her home on Wednesday night.

“I was in the kitchen making food when I heard the smoke alarms they installed going off,” she explains. “I rushed to put the stove off and then could not see any fire. I checked to see if it was by one of the neighbours and as I went into my bedroom, I saw the flames. “I don’t even know how it started because there are no plugs.”

Xaba says she escaped with only the clothes on her back and lost all her baby goods for her unborn son. “I have been saving and buying as I go. I am six months pregnant and I am going to be a single mother. “Now I lost all the baby stuff for my son that I worked so hard for. I am happy I was not hurt,” the hartseer woman adds.

NEEDS SHELTER: Ayanda Xaba. City’s fire and rescue service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse confirms responders receiving the call for help shortly after 8pm. “Crews from Ottery, Wynberg and Gugulethu were on scene with three fire engines, two water tankers and a rescue vehicle. The fire was extinguished at 8.55pm. “The initial assessment is that five informal structures were destroyed and 14 persons displaced. No injuries were reported and the cause is unknown.”