Skollies from Macassar allegedly set a tyre alight in front of the local police station. The police station’s gate was engulfed in flames and can be seen on video footage, taken by a resident and shared in several WhatsApp crime groups.

Macassar ward councillor Peter Helfrich said any attack on a state facility should be strongly condemned. “A fire can’t break out by itself, that is the reality. What happened last night, if it is true that somebody lit a tyre there, I condemned it in the strongest terms,” he said. In the video a man can be heard saying, “Can this be true, here Macassar police station is burning”.

But according to police spokesperson FC van Wyk, no foul play is suspected. “This office has no record of Macassar SAPS that apparently burned down last night. “However, on Monday at about 8.45pm, members in the Community Service Centre were informed by passing community members that a tyre was burning in front of the gate.

“They went outside and extinguished the burning tyre. [There was] no damage, and no one was injured,” Van Wyk added. Russell Williams from Macassar CPF further slammed the incident, indicating that cops are there to serve and protect. “We really condemn it, but saying that, SAPS in Macassar is under manpower. I can say to you that at night there could be a maximum of five people on duty and thugs know this a grey area,” Williams said.