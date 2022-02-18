Western Cape police say they don’t suspect any foul play following a blaze at Kleinvlei SAPS which saw a container consisting of dockets go up in smoke.

A video of the blaze which broke out on Thursday morning was captured by passing motorists who expressed concern as thick clouds of smoke could be seen emanating from the police station.

City Fire Rescues Services spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says they received the call for help at 11.25am.

“The emergency call was received at 11.25am and two fire engines and a rescue vehicle which included a total of 12 firefighters were sent to the scene.”

He says on a arrival firefighters found a container filled with dockets alight.

“The container housed dockets and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown pending the investigation of the South African Police Service. The fire was extinguished at 1pm.”

Police spokesperson, Colonel André Traut, says the small fire was contained in the backyard of Kleinvlei Police Station.

“No injuries were sustained and policing services were not affected by the incident. No foul play is suspected and no significant damage was caused.”

