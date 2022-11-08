Businessman Raymond Ackerman is still alive and kicking.
News of the 92-year-old’s death surfaced on Twitter on Monday, when @DURITZ79 tweeted: “I’ve heard rumours that Raymond Ackerman of @PicknPay has passed away. Any truth in that?”
But PnP se grootbaas was reg vir hom.
In a 35-second video, Ackerman, the founder of Pick n’ Pay, starts with the date and time: “I’m actually here, there’s a rumour that I died. It is going around the country, as you can see this is very much untrue. I’m fit and well, I’m just recovering from a sore leg, that’s about all that’s wrong with me.”
There’s a rumour that my grandfather, Raymond Ackerman has died 😭😂 he is alive and well & full of his usual humour guys pls pic.twitter.com/COhBo4hsVr— Tash (Taylor’s Version) 🕰 (@tashmontlake) November 7, 2022
Ackerman thanked everyone for their wishes, quipping: “I have actually enjoyed hearing them and not having them reported to me after I die.”
In August, a bronze statue of the iconic businessman was unveiled by world renowned artist Lungelo Gumede, at Pick n Pay Hypermarket in Durban.
Ackerman was born on March 10, 1931.
IOL reported that he grew up to become one of SA’s most admired businessmen, and is widely respected for his passion for consumer rights as well as fighting for what he believed was right.
Ackerman served as chairperson for 40 years and officially retired in 2012.
The group boasts as many as 1 900 stores.
Ackerman attributes his success to his strong consumer sovereignty philosophy, and always putting the customer first. Pick n Pay remains a family-controlled business, with his son Gareth the current chairperson.
In 2014, Raymond was awarded the Presidential Award of the Order of the Baobab.