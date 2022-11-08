News of the 92-year-old’s death surfaced on Twitter on Monday, when @DURITZ79 tweeted: “I’ve heard rumours that Raymond Ackerman of @PicknPay has passed away. Any truth in that?”

But PnP se grootbaas was reg vir hom.

In a 35-second video, Ackerman, the founder of Pick n’ Pay, starts with the date and time: “I’m actually here, there’s a rumour that I died. It is going around the country, as you can see this is very much untrue. I’m fit and well, I’m just recovering from a sore leg, that’s about all that’s wrong with me.”

There’s a rumour that my grandfather, Raymond Ackerman has died 😭😂 he is alive and well & full of his usual humour guys pls pic.twitter.com/COhBo4hsVr — Tash (Taylor’s Version) 🕰 (@tashmontlake) November 7, 2022

Ackerman thanked everyone for their wishes, quipping: “I have actually enjoyed hearing them and not having them reported to me after I die.”