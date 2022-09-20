A known hitman from Parkwood is agter tralies thanks to several Grassy Park crimefighters who embarked on a crackdown over the weekend. On Saturday, hundreds of patrollers took to the streets, led by station commander Dawood Laing, as part of their plan to show drug merts and gang bosses that they are gatvol.

Laing says patrollers from 13 neighbourhood watches, along with the community police forum (CPF), gathered at Grassy Park police station before hitting the streets. CRIMEFIGHTERS: Police and community patrollers banded together “We have this crime crackdown every month where our ‘Community in Blue’ come out, and this includes over 13 neighbourhood watches, the CPF, and the police and we attend the problems raised by the community,” Laing says. “They identify streets, properties and open public spaces which are generating crime in our area.”

The cop boss adds that during the patrols, the group tackled 15 drug dens causing a problems in the community, and executed warrants for wanted suspects in their precinct. “In total, we arrested two illegal immigrants, three people for dealing in liquor, one for drugs, one attempted kidnapper, a warrant of arrest and, while on patrol, we had no serious crime reported,” Laing says. HET JOU! A known hitman from Parkwood was bust during a community patrol on Saturday. Picture supplied “While with, the sector commanders officers also spotted a known hitman for the Junky Funky Kids gang.

“When they approached him and searched him, they found him in possession of a revolver and six rounds of ammunition. “He was detained and will appear in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a prohibited firearm. “People will see one gun, but one gun can kill many people.”

He adds that community participation is key to the success of the Saps station, which just in the past week made 107 arrests that includes two alleged murderers and two alleged rapists. SEIZED: A gun and ammunition found on a skelm on patrol “Each week we work very hard to ensure arrests on all the crimes reported,” Laing says. “We arrested two murderers, two rapists, 29 people for drugs and other offences.