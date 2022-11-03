Crime fighters in Bishop Lavis have established a special team of responders to help bolster the numbers during police operations and emergencies due to a lack of cops in the area. Bishop Lavis Response Team was established by the Community Police Forum (CPF) to not only assist the police, but also help reduce crime.

In recent weeks, a group of up to 18 mense even started load-shedding patrols, which sees eager crime-fighters take to the pikdonker streets of the precinct to help curb crime. CPF deputy chairperson Amanda Davids says the team was created in response to increasing crime and dwindling resources, as well as in a bid to boost the number of residents assisting police and encourage community participation in keeping the precinct safe. CPF deputy chairperson Amanda Davids. Picture supplied “The response team comprises of neighbourhood watch patrollers and community workers who have shown their dedication to fighting crime,” she explains.

“It was started because we had noticed certain crimes increasing and this specialised team comes out to assist police when needed. “Whether this be a search for a missing person or a crime scene, they have received the normal neighbourhood watch training but will also get training from SAPS, especially around securing crime scenes.” SUPPORTIVE: The special task team assists in police operations. She says in recent weeks, the team has focused on Jakes Gerwel Drive where smash-and-grab attacks are rife.

“We have seen a reduction in the problem areas like Jakes Gerwel with the smash-and-grab incidents. “Here we have focused on patrols and awareness during the peak times,” Amanda adds. “Recently we also embarked on load-shedding patrols to help stop the street robberies of commuters and parents coming home from work.”