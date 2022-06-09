A young at heart Overcome Heights granny says she wants to learn how to be a proper DJ. Cynthia Fritz, 64, believes that age ain’t nothing but a number and she just wants to entertain people.

“I am DJ Beach Braai because my music should be played during a braai at the beach. I just want people my age to know that we can do something for ourselves, rather than just retiring,” she says. PASSION: Cynthia klops jol music on her old tape deck The energetic ouma regularly throws down beats in her street for mense to party to, using her old tape deck. Cynthia says she has tried to do other things to keep herself busy but feels the dance floor is where she belongs.

“I tried to help around the community and the soup kitchen. I have been an activist around the area but something in me always yearned for more. “I had a small band and every weekend the band played nice tunes with the flute.” She first fell in love with music when she was four.