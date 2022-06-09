A young at heart Overcome Heights granny says she wants to learn how to be a proper DJ.
Cynthia Fritz, 64, believes that age ain’t nothing but a number and she just wants to entertain people.
“I am DJ Beach Braai because my music should be played during a braai at the beach. I just want people my age to know that we can do something for ourselves, rather than just retiring,” she says.
The energetic ouma regularly throws down beats in her street for mense to party to, using her old tape deck.
Cynthia says she has tried to do other things to keep herself busy but feels the dance floor is where she belongs.
“I tried to help around the community and the soup kitchen. I have been an activist around the area but something in me always yearned for more.
“I had a small band and every weekend the band played nice tunes with the flute.”
She first fell in love with music when she was four.
“My mom played a gramophone on my birthday and she would play the white people music for us. I grew up with such music and I would also listen to the radio. The radio played mixes and I started doing my own mixes.”
Cynthia plays hip hop and reggae and of course the classics at parties, and regularly visits thrift shops to get old cassettes which she records over.
“I know that people dance to my music, it doesn’t matter what age they are. All I need is someone to show me the right way of deejaying and also mixing so I can get better skills for what I am doing.”