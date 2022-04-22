Tears flowed at Primrose Park Primary School on Thursday as hundreds of pupils and teachers gathered to attend a memorial for slain school secretary Zuraya Bardien.

Pupils dedicated songs and poems to the ouma from Newfields who was gunned down while on her way to work two weeks ago, describing her as a fearless flower who was plucked from their garden.

Zuraya’s death sent shockwaves through the community after she was shot in her Hyundai i20, just metres from the school.

According to police reports, heartless gunmen followed her from her home in Newfields and stopped her in Kunene Street where they fired through her window.

FATAL: Zuraya received threats

Zuraya was shot in the neck and arm and declared dead at the scene, while her six-year-old grandson was unharmed in the back seat.

Sources close to the case later revealed that she had been receiving threats from a bandiet in Pollsmoor Prison as she was a state witness after being hijacked.

It is believed that he had threatened her to drop the charges but she refused.

Addressing pupils on Thursday, former principal Richard Abrahams described Zuraya as a woman who stood up for what she believed in but said sadly this was what led to her untimely death.

“Raya literally escaped from the jaws of death. And yet she still steadfastly defied threats and intimidation. She would not back down.

“I can say and most of us can attest to the fact that you [Zuraya] were definitely one of a kind. To her family, I do not have to remind you that you have lost your pillar of strength, your warrior,” he said while crying.

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says no arrests have been made yet.

