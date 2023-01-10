The home of ouma Dorris Brink buzzed with excitement on Monday as she celebrated her 102 birthday at her home in Leonsdale, Elsies River. Ouma Brink who had seven children, two passed on, 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 16 agter agter kleinkinders has dementia and could not share with us her secret to longevity.

Celebration: Ouma Dorris After her first husband passed away, she remarried her second husband, Richard Brink, 75, who said they have been married for 47 years. “I do not have any children with her but her children are my children. She helped me be the person I am today, for the 47 years we have been very getrou to each other.” “One thing she taught me was patience. I still feel the same way I felt when I met her, if God can spare her more years I would be so thankful. I don’t know what I am going to do when God takes her from me but I will miss her very much if she leaves before me.”

“She still walks but sometimes is die bene ni so lekker nie but ek bid en smeer die bene uit dan stap sy lekker weer. She is a wonderful woman, I appreciate her for everything she has done all these years en ek is baie opgemaak oor my vrou.” Some of ouma’s Dorris’ grandkids and great grand kids Granddaughter Lauren Swartz, 34 said although Ouma Dorris is quick to forget, she is still very hips and does not take any medication. “She does not have high blood or diabetes, niks. At the age of 99 she broke her hip and not even a month later, she was walking on her own and dancing for us. She loves her church as much as she loves the Lord.”

“She is not permanently in the wheelchair but she sits in it because our couches are too low, sitting and getting up is a bit of a problem. She walks alone to the toilet, she eats on her own, I just wash her and help where I can.” Various NPO’s, retailers, community members and family came together to give ouma a pragtige birthday celebration, Ouma had a grand entrance on a red carpet and was accompanied by a Saxophone player, August Van der Westhuizen. Ouma was born on 9 January 1921 and lived in Bo-Kaap but her family later moved to Elsies River, she worked most of years at Tygerberg Hospital as a cleaner and had a stall selling fruits and vegetables as well as fish.