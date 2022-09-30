A Ukrainian woman was kidnapped in broad daylight outside a plastic factory in Blackheath on Thursday. The snatchers left behind the vrou’s larney yellow Audi R8 sports car.

The kidnapping was caught on CCTV and the footage, which went viral on chat groups, shows her cabbie being boxed in by two karre as she arrives at the gate of Nioro Plastics. Two men jump out of an Avanza and rush straight to the driver’s window. She tries to escape through the passenger door, but is grabbed by another ou waiting for her. She tries to fight off her kidnappers who get her into a second vehicle. Moments later, a white BMW is seen exiting the gate and chasing after the kidnappers.

According to a tweet by crimefighter Yusuf Abramjee, the kidnappers even fired skote as they kidnapped Anichka Penev. “Another kidnapping in Cape Town: Ipswich Street Blackheath, in front of Nioro Plastics, Cape Town. “Anichka Penev (35) a Ukrainian national, driving a Audi R8, was boxed in by two vehicles.

“Two shots were fired and she was taken. It is believed a ransom is being demanded,” Abramjee tweeted. Another kidnapping in Cape Town: Ipswich Street Blackheath, in front of Nioro Plastics, Cape Town. Anichka Penev (35) a Ukrainian national, driving a Audi R8, was boxed in by two vehicles. Two shots were fired and she was taken. It is believed a ransom is being demanded. pic.twitter.com/pzm3tX3GOt — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) September 29, 2022 Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms that a kidnapping case has been registered. According to mense on the scene, the bang lady bravely fought her snatchers. She is understood to be the wife of the owner of Nioro Plastics.

When the Daily Voice contacted the company for comment, it said that no statement on the kidnapping will be issued. SEARCHING FOR CLUES: Cops at scene of snatching Thursday’s dramatic incident comes amid a string of high-profile kidnappings in the Mother City – one even ended in the death of Lansdowne businessman Khalid Parker a month ago. Earlier this year, kidnappers targeted businessman Ismail Rajah and held him captive for 111 days.