Businesses will operate as usual in Cape Town on March 20 during the EFF’s national shutdown, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
He tweeted: “Let me say in Cape Town it’s going to be business as usual. We will do what it takes to make sure that kids get to school on time and workers can get to work and our economy can keep running.
“To those of you who think it is a good idea to try and organise a national shutdown, our economy is already brought to its knees by load shedding, corruption and so much else.”
I’ve heard of a so-called "shutdown" planned for 20 March across SA.— Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) March 10, 2023
Cape Town is focused on growing the economy to get more people into jobs & will not allow violence to disrupt this.
We will be open for business as usual. Those responsible for violence will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/bRvRrrIpYC
The EFF called for a national shutdown to protest against increased load shedding as well as for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign.