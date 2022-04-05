A mother and daughter who are both disabled have been given a new home after years of living in a makeshift hokkie with no floor and plastic bags for a roof.

Mom Willemina is blind and her 19-year-old daughter Juney Marrington is mentally disabled.

Juney has the mind of a six-year-old but has somehow managed to look after her 52-year-old mother, who went blind five years ago due to illness.

Community worker Jennifer Boer, 60, from Summerville in Kraaifontein says she learnt about their plight when Juney came knocking on her door “looking for 20 cents for food”.

“I was standing outside one day when this girl, leading her blind mom, came up to me and asked for 20 cents so she could buy food.

“They were not getting any help from Sassa and this poor girl had to beg for food for them,” a hartseer Jennifer says.

“I tried to get them help at Sassa but it didn’t work and that’s when I realised something isn’t right.

“I then learnt that Juney was mentally disabled, she has the mind of a child.

“Willemina’s husband died a few years ago and they were left to fend for themselves.When I went to their home, I was shocked.

“It was a tiny shack built on sand, no floor, and it had a piece of plastic for a roof and the door was a draadhek.

BARE MINIMUM: Old shack

“They were sleeping on a bed made from wires, they don’t have cupboards but cardboard boxes.

“I begged for help for them on social media and a car club from Mitchells Plain responded.

“The Hatchback Society club came on Sunday to see how they could help and immediately decided to put up a decent shack for them.

“...I’m just grateful that they will have a warm place to sleep. I bought them a new mattress.

“Willemina does not have a job but still receives a hospital bill of R240.

SUPPORTIVE: (L to R) Juney, Jennifer, Willemina

“It is lucky that they are living on a family member’s yard, so they don’t pay rent.”

Francois Bailey from the Hatchback Society says the story touched everyone’s hearts and they were just happy to assist.

To assist the mom and daughter contact Jennifer Boer on 084 484 8604.

[email protected]