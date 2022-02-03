Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis kicked off his Keep Cape Town Clean Together campaign yesterday in the Mitchells Plain Town Centre.

The mayor arrived around 8.30am, armed with gloves, a broom and a plastic bag, and addressed curious mense who gathered to see what was happening on the veldjie along Katdoring and AZ Berman roads.

Hill-Lewis said: “The idea is to get thousands of Capetonians to offer a little time each on a weekly basis to do something good for their community by helping us keep Cape Town clean together.”

“In the January Adjustment Budget, we have allocated R5 million for a City-wide clean up campaign.

“Residents deserve clean communities and I hope that with a consistent educational campaign, we can change behaviour.

“More than 180 000 tonnes of waste is cleared annually from illegal dumping hotspots city-wide.

“Illegal dumping costs the City more than R300 million...”

There were mixed reactions to the clean-up as some mense didn’t even know he was the new mayor.

Jasmine Harris, 62, who has traded in Town Centre for 38 years, says the area is a health hazard.

“The Mayor must formally introduce himself to the traders in Mitchells Plain, not just walk in here with a bag and do clean-ups to impress us.

“He has different cleaning departments in the Town Centre.

“Nobody wants to come here because it’s so filthy. I had TB because of this place. I also got Covid-pneumonia.

“He must clean it and keep it clean and also add 24-hour Law Enforcement."

Christopher Spandiel, aka Passion, 46, had some advice for Hill-Lewis: “Mr Mayor, how about you don’t clean and then use this as job creation, mop the unemployment rate up.

“Hier gan niks aan nie, our people are struggling to find work.”

But resident Mark Sampson, 42, praised the mayor for stieking uit: “I’m glad the Mayor came in here to see the state our people live in.

“Gangsters come into the Town Centre to rob and steal from people.

