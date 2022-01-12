Realising he might never have enough money to buy himself a car, this man decided to build his own.

And now, everyone in his dorpie wants a ride.

Julinne Prins, 26, has become a familiar sight scooting through Sutherland in his white karretjie, kicking up dust as he goes along.

It all started two years ago when a local farmer threw away an old motorbike.

Julinne, who is a day labourer and does odd jobs at the surrounding farms, says: “I realised that I would never be able to afford a car doing my kind of work.

MEAN MACHINE: Julinne’s car, Swift

“It was on one of these farms that I spotted the old motorbike which had a 200cc engine.

“That is when my dream of building my own car started, and it took me two years to build it.

“At times I wanted to give up, but here in Sutherland you have to keep yourself busy with good things to really make a difference.”

Julinne says he took the engine off the motorbike and built the car around it.

MEAN MACHINE: Julinne’s car, Swift

He collected scrap metal for the frame, which he welded himself, while the seats were built with planks.

The steering wheel and gearbox and pedals were also made from scrap while the four small wheels were collected over time.

Julinne says: “My car has five gears but unfortunately it can’t reverse. I don’t drive in the dorp because it’s illegal, so when I need petrol I walk to the garage.”

He says his two-seater karretjie, which has no windows and resembles a golf cart, has made a big difference in his life.

“On Sundays I can take my girlfriend Jowayda on a romantic drive.

“We got stuck once and she had to help push,” he laughs.

“I also use the car to drive to the shop to buy our groceries.

“When the laaities see me they stick out their thumbs and beg for a lift.”

[email protected]