A group of armed men robbing worshippers at a mosque has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, the robbers are seen emptying the pockets of musallees while they are praying at a masjied.

Video 2 https://t.co/4hYNm2CV6y pic.twitter.com/vcQjhgkHwv — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 18, 2022 SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed that the robbery took place on Monday, November 14, at a mosque in Small and Plain Street in the Joburg CBD. Monday, Masondo said no arrests had been made yet, reports IOL. In a statement, the Jamiatul Ulama South Africa (JUSA) condemned “this level of thuggery and show of utter disrespect” for the sanctity of a place of worship.

According to the organisation, it was made aware of the incident on November 18. It has now issued a warning to worshippers to be vigilant as such attacks were likely to increase over the festive period. “In the footage, one can see armed thugs running amok across a prayer hall, harassing congregants, forcing them to lie down, body searching and robbing contents of their pockets and other possessions,” the executive committee said.

Members of the congregation were robbed at a Mosque, Small and Plain Str Jhb, today. Video 1 pic.twitter.com/4dUuUtcpWn — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) November 18, 2022 The statement reads: “We call upon authorities to investigate this incident and bring to book the culprits of this cowardly crime, whose bravado is only to opportunistically target worshippers at a time of retreat for prayers and devotions. “As such, attacks are likely going to increase, especially as the year draws to a close, JUSA calls upon all congregations to be vigilant, review security arrangements and take appropriate steps to minimise vulnerability.” The organisation appealed to mense to keep an eye on places of worship.