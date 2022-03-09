Multiple passengers have been left injured after a taxi collided with a delivery bakkie on the N2 near Khayelitsha on Monday.

And instead of helping the injured, motorists and residents started looting the load which was lost from the van.

A video captured by a driver passing the scene shows people looting the van and running off with packets of goodies and also bottles of cooldrink while Law Enforcement officers looked on helplessly.

A man dressed in a security guard uniform is seen grabbing three bottles of cooldrink.

The bakkie was carrying groceries which were being delivered and lost its load during the accident.

A witness says: “The taxi had veered off the road, and ended in a ditch on the side of the N2.

“Injured people sat on the side of the road. Some looked like they were confused.

“I also saw people strapped in stretchers and loaded into the back of the ambulances.”

The witness says the taxi collided with the van.

“The taxi was in the yellow line when the accident happened but the bakkie remained on the N2, its canopy was on the side of the road with the load everywhere.”

EMS Spokesperson Deeanna February says: “EMS responded to an incident which involved two motor vehicles on the N2 in the direction of Somerset West, before the R300 exit. The incident involved 15 patients.

“Western Cape Government Health’s EMS transported 10 patients who sustained minor injuries to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha Hospitals.

“The rest of the patients were transported to hospital by private ambulance services.”

[email protected]