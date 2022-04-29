A Manenberg mom is begging the father of her son to bring her child back after he has been missing for three weeks. The worried mother of nine-year-old Maksudi Schrotz says she fears he may have been taken out of the country after his Burundian father failed to make contact.

Nicacaylia Arries, 28, says she last saw Maksudi on 10 April when he was collected by his father from their home in Gail Court. “I met his father Ramadan Maskudi more than 10 years ago. He is from Burundi and we later broke up but he was always involved in my child’s life,” she explains. “He did not pay child support but he came to visit and so on.

“On 10 April he came to me and said he is taking the child to the barber so I said yes because his hair was dik. “He messaged me to say the child was sleeping by him and I told him he must come home because it is school and he can go for the Easter Weekend but he insisted that the child must stay. “He messaged me back when I checked up on the child but then all of a sudden he stopped responding.”

SCARED: Nicacaylia The worried mother went to Manenberg Police Station to report the child missing but says as his father does not have a fixed address, they were unable to find him. “I am worried because I know he takes people to Burundi and brings people into the country and I am scared he will take my child to his country. “The police told me that I cannot open a kidnapping case because he is the child’s father.