The parents of slain tot Courtney Pieters say they are happy that her rapist and murderer is at least behaving in prison, after he graduated on Thursday. Mortimer Saunders, who is currently serving out two life sentences at Brandvlei Prison in Worcester, was convicted in 2018 for the brutal rape and premeditated murder of three-year-old Courtney in Salberau, Elsies River.

He was part of a group of bandiete who celebrated with family and friends at the mang after completing a university course. WELL DONE: Saunders with his parents Chris and Angelina.Pictures: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) and Mandilakhe Tshwete Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Candice van Reenen said 21 inmates completed the public law course in partnership with Stellenbosch University. “In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Ubuntu Learning Short Course enabled an equal number of inmates and Stellenbosch University students to study together at the Brandvlei Correctional Centre in the Western Cape,” said Van Reenen.

“The short course consisted of approximately 50 hours of interactive class time where participants from different backgrounds had an opportunity to learn with and from each other, while also afforded an opportunity, through learning, to break down preconceptions, social barriers and stereotypes.” Saunders’ parents Chris and Angelina Saunders, also attended the event. Mortimer had confessed to poisoning little Courtney with ant poison, strangling her and then dumping her body behind the factories at Bofors Circle, Epping.

The court also found that he raped the child. Video footage showed him with the girl’s limp body as he entered the industrial area. Upon finding out about the graduation on Thursday, Courtney’s dad Aaron Fourie, 48, who was best friends with Saunders, said he thought the skurk would have joined a prison gang by now.

“I think it’s good that he decided to study while he is inside, as long as he stays in there and doesn’t come out and hurt other people like he did to my child. KILLED: Kleintjie Courtney .Pieters.Pictures: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) and Mandilakhe Tshwete “I thought he would join a gang, I’m happy for him. He was a decent guy, I knew him for a long time,” he added. Aaron said that every night before he sleeps he thinks about his daughter.

“The question that I have every single night about Courtney’s death is why did he do this to my child? Why did he do this to me and my family? “I would love to visit him but I don’t feel I am ready because I still have so much anger inside me,” the hartseer pa added. Mom Juanita told the Daily Voice: “The tears will always be there when I talk about it [Courtney’s murder].