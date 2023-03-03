The men accused of kidnapping little Abira Dekhta and keeping her captive in Khayelitsha are running out of kroon to pay their lawyers. This was revealed at the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Friday as their much-anticipated bail hearing was again hamstrung.

The six suspects returned to court after an earlier application by the defence to get access to CCTV footage and other aspects of the docket failed last month. Wynberg Magistrates Court. Photographer: Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) Abira was snatched while sitting in her school transport vehicle parked at Amber Court in Gatesville on November 4. According to the State’s case, five men using two vehicles had followed her driver and sped off with her in a white Nissan bakkie.

Her disappearance sparked desperate pleas for her return as her parents waited anxiously for the kidnappers to call with a ransom demand, but they never did. More than a week later, cops called her father Aslam and told him that they had found the meisie in a shack in Khayelitsha following a tip-off from the public. The State initially charged eight men with the snatching but have since withdrawn the charges against two of the accused.

On Thursday, Magistrate Goolam Bawa was told by one of the defence lawyers that a postponement was requested for two reasons. “The first is I have an eye infection and have to get to a doctor. The second is we need to get financial instruction from accused one and seven. “I have spoken to the families and it appears we may be able to continue on March 9.”

While two of the men represented by Legal Aid had abandoned their bail application, the lawyer for the remaining two suspects said he too, was not sure if he would be receiving financial instructions. “I am ready to go ahead now but this is a daily thing and if there are any issues before, then I will advise the State.” However, Bawa appeared unimpressed, saying the accused had opted for private attorneys for the bail hearings and needed to address their finances.

He explained the court had been assigned several bail hearings and proceedings would be delayed. The matter was postponed to March 9. Outside court family spokesperson Imdaad Harris said they were happy with the progress of the case and thanked the cops for their hard work.