A Metro cop is recovering in hospital after coming under attack by armed skelms in Philippi on Wednesday. The shocking incident was captured on CCTV camera and went viral on chat groups across Cape Town as the brazen skurke even stole a firearm.

In the video, the two skelms are seen coming from behind the officer and grabbing something when a scuffle takes place. The officer then goes out of sight and it appears the boewe are shooting at the officers inside the vehicle before fleeing. Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the officers had stopped at the corner of Rochester and Stock roads at around 11.30am to issue a fine for a traffic infringement, when two armed suspects accosted them.

“They made off with a firearm and a handheld EPIC device,” he added. “The suspects opened fire, and one of the officers fired off a single shot in response. “The officer sustained an injury to his hand and is currently receiving medical treatment. “The Metro Police department will ensure the necessary physical and psychological support to the officers through our employee assistance programme.”

JP Smith. Smith said officers immediately tracked the Epic device to a nearby informal settlement but the skelms have not been caught. The City of Cape Town has now offered a R5 000 reward for any information which leads to the arrests of the suspects. “I appeal to the public to help us find them; the City has a dedicated tip-off line where residents can report crime and by-law offences anonymously, 24-hours a day, on 0800 110077.