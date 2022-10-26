A Mitchells Plain man is worried about his mentally disabled brother who left their home earlier this month and hasn’t returned. Taslyn Quickfall, 38, suffers from schizophrenia and has defaulted on his medication.

Safwaan, 42, says: “My brother has been off his medication for some time, and we are really stressed that we don’t know where he is and what he is doing. “On October 7, he was standing in front of his Lenteguer home and then he disappeared, no one knew where he went. “We were fortunate enough to get CCTV footage which showed him near Isiqalo informal settlement around 8:20am.

“He was standing at the intersection of the R300 and Vanguard Drive. He was walking in the direction of Samora Machel, but we don’t know where he ended up going.” Safwaan tells the Daily Voice that two weeks before Taslyn’s disappearance, he had difficulty taking his medication. “He’s very sick ... He is 1.7 metres tall, and well-built [but] he has a nice tummy. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and grey cargo pants and a pair of blue Jordans.”

Safwaan adds: “We are hoping to get more footage to find out if he passed Samora because we didn’t see where he ended up, because there are no cameras on that side. “My wife, who works for Groote Schuur, she checks every day with the hospitals and morgues. “I would like people to assist us to bring him back home, he is a father to a 14-year-old boy who is stressed by this.”